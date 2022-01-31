Two traffic constables killed in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Two traffic constables on duty were killed on Monday when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on them in the Doaba area of Tall tehsil, Hangu district.

Police said that attackers managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Police have shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for legal formalities and a case was registered against unknown culprits.