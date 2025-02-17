Two Traffic Cops Dismissed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:57 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem dismissed two traffic wardens from service on corruption charges.
A police spokesman said that traffic wardens Makhdoom Mithu and Ajmal Nawaz were found involved in corrupt practices like fake challans.
DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that the department was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against corruption and officials tarnishing the image of the department would not be tolerated.