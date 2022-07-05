Two traffic employees shot dead in Ratta Kulachi, DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Two traffic employees were shot dead on Tuesday near Sbzi Mandi Mor at Ratta Kulachi in district DIKhan.

According to police, the employees of traffic police identified as Shaukat and Habib were on their duty near Sbzi Mandi Mor, at Ratta Kulachi when unknown gunmen opened fire on them. As a result, both were killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, their funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines DIKhan attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain and other police officers and jawans. Later the bodies of the victims were shifted to their native villages for burial.

Following the deadly attack, police have launched a search operation to arrest the killers and further probe of the incident was underway.