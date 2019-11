The Pakistan Railways administration has allowed a 2-minute stopover to 147-Up/148-Down Mianwali Express (runs between Lahore and Mari Indus) at Quaida Abad railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has allowed a 2-minute stopover to 147-Up/148-Down Mianwali Express (runs between Lahore and Mari Indus) at Quaida Abad railway station.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, another train 4-Up/3-Down Bolan-Mail (runs between Karachi City and Quetta) has also been allowed to stop at Rehmani Nagar railway station.