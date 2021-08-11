Two trains allowed to make stopovers at Bahalikay

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The administration of Pakistan Railways has allowed (111-UP) Badar Express and (114-DN) Ghauri Express running between Lahore and Faisalabad to make stopover at Bahalikay railway station for one minute.

PR spokesperson said on Wednesday, the decision had been taken to facilitate the citizens, however,the public would get the facility on a temporary basis for three months.