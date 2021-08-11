UrduPoint.com

Two Trains Allowed To Make Stopovers At Bahalikay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two trains allowed to make stopovers at Bahalikay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The administration of Pakistan Railways has allowed (111-UP) Badar Express and (114-DN) Ghauri Express running between Lahore and Faisalabad to make stopover at Bahalikay railway station for one minute.

PR spokesperson said on Wednesday, the decision had been taken to facilitate the citizens, however,the public would get the facility on a temporary basis for three months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

7 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

9 minutes ago
 Literary session with Amjid Islam Amjid organized ..

Literary session with Amjid Islam Amjid organized at NUML

9 minutes ago
 Ex-Labor Leader Corbyn Joins Dozens Protesting Ass ..

Ex-Labor Leader Corbyn Joins Dozens Protesting Assange's Extradition Appeal

9 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being ..

Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being developed at Rs 1366m: Minster ..

22 minutes ago
 ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.