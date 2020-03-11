Two Trains Given Stopover At Raiwind For Tableeghi Ijtema
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 6-Dn Greenline Express and 32-Dn Jinah Express trains to stop at Raiwind Railway station for 5 minutes on March 15 and 16.
According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, this facility has been given to facilitate theparticipants of annual Tableeghi Ijtema.