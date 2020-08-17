Two trains resume operations from Multan after extension of route

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Badar Express and Mahunjodoro Express which were running between Lahore to Faisalabad and Kotri to Rohri, have been extended to Multan.

From Monday Badar Express steamed off from Multan at 4pm for Lahore via Faisalabad and Mahunjodoro Express left Multan for Rohri at 6am on their designated timings.

The extension of both the trains came into effect on the directives of Pakistan Railways Headquarters, said a news release issued here.

Meanwhile DS Railways, Shoaib Adil said the extension of two trains to Multan was a good news for Multan- DG Khan section passengers and for South Punjab people in all.

He said that both trains will not only facilitate masses but also add to revenue of Multan division.