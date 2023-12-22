Two trans-persons from KP submit nomination papers for upcoming elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The aspirants have been identified as Nayab Ali and Sobiya Khan who are determined to contest upcoming elections.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) Like many others, two trans-persons have officially submitted their nomination papers to participate in the upcoming general elections.

Nayab Ali, Khawaja Sara, has filed for the National Assembly seat NA-47, while Sobiya Khan, another Khawaja Sara, has submitted papers for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly seat PK-18.

It has made a significant step in the political participation of the transgender community, as both Nayab Ali and Sobiya Khan express their aspirations to contribute to the democratic process in the elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Nayab Ali, who previously contested as an independent candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2018 elections, secured 536 votes. The time, Nayab Ali sought to further advocate for the rights and representation of the transgender community.

Sobiya Khan, possessing a Bachelor's degree, is running as an independent candidate. Her candidacy underscored a commitment to address the rights of transgender individuals and other marginalized groups.

Both candidates expressed their dedication to working towards the betterment of their community and advocating for the rights of women, children, and minorities.

In Islamabad's NA-47, Nayab Ali said the significant presence of women voters, with five lakh out of the 11 lakh voters being women. She pledged to champion the rights of women and minorities residing in urban areas.

As the transgender community continued to strive for representation and equality, the participation of Nayab Ali and Sobiya Khan in the electoral process represents a noteworthy development in promoting inclusivity and diversity in Pakistani politics.