Open Menu

Two Transporters Arrested, Booked For Manhandling RTA, Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Two transporters arrested, booked for manhandling RTA, police officials

Two transporters have been arrested and booked for assaulting traffic wardens and officials of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Latifabad Unit No. 7 area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two transporters have been arrested and booked for assaulting traffic wardens and officials of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Latifabad Unit No. 7 area here on Monday.

A police official told that a team of the RTA accompanied by the traffic police was checking details of vehicle registration and route permit of the public transport vans at the transport stop in Latifabad when the incident happened.

Muhammad Yaqoob Lanjar, Assistant Sub Inspector of Hussainabad police station, stated in the FIR that Ghano Khan Qambrani and Rehmatullah Qambrani manhandled the RTA and traffic personnel when they were asked to show their vehicles' documents.

According to him, when Hussainabad police reached the spot, the accused attacked the complainant as well.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio took notice of the incident and directed the concerned police station to take notice.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

3 minutes ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

3 minutes ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

9 minutes ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

9 minutes ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

11 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

11 minutes ago
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to e ..

Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..

11 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

11 minutes ago
 PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding an ..

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions

14 minutes ago
 HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

14 minutes ago
 110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be c ..

110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan