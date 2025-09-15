Two transporters arrested, booked for manhandling RTA, police officials

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two transporters have been arrested and booked for assaulting traffic wardens and officials of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Latifabad Unit No. 7 area here on Monday.

A police official told that a team of the RTA accompanied by the traffic police was checking details of vehicle registration and route permit of the public transport vans at the transport stop in Latifabad when the incident happened.

Muhammad Yaqoob Lanjar, Assistant Sub Inspector of Hussainabad police station, stated in the FIR that Ghano Khan Qambrani and Rehmatullah Qambrani manhandled the RTA and traffic personnel when they were asked to show their vehicles' documents.

According to him, when Hussainabad police reached the spot, the accused attacked the complainant as well.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio took notice of the incident and directed the concerned police station to take notice.

