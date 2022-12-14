Two trawlers confiscated for illegal fishing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Fisheries department on Wednesday detained two trawlers arresting crew members on charges of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

Director General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran said that fisheries department patrolling team held two trawlers fishing illegally in new Ormara area.

"The fisheries department is determined to continue its drive against illegal fishing within its ambit ," he further said.