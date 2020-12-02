Two tribal elders shot dead in Tehsil Salarzai

BAJAUR, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) ::Unidentified assailants Wednesday shot dead two tribal elders in separate incidents at Laiti area of Tehsil Salarzai.

According to district administration, tribal elders, Malik Saadat Khan and Malik Shazullah Khan were killed in front of their houses.

Station House Officer Chargo, Baacha Rehman told that bodies were handed over to relatives after completing medico legal formalities in District Headquarters Hospital Khan.

Concerned police stations have started investigations to ascertain reasons behind the killings.