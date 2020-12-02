UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Tribal Elders Shot Dead In Tehsil Salarzai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two tribal elders shot dead in Tehsil Salarzai

BAJAUR, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) ::Unidentified assailants Wednesday shot dead two tribal elders in separate incidents at Laiti area of Tehsil Salarzai.

According to district administration, tribal elders, Malik Saadat Khan and Malik Shazullah Khan were killed in front of their houses.

Station House Officer Chargo, Baacha Rehman told that bodies were handed over to relatives after completing medico legal formalities in District Headquarters Hospital Khan.

Concerned police stations have started investigations to ascertain reasons behind the killings.

Related Topics

Dead Police

Recent Stories

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

1 minute ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

11 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

36 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

15 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

15 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.