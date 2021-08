Two tribal elders shot dead in Upper Orakzai

Unknown assailants on Friday morning shot dead two tribal elders and injured a child in Sama Mamozai area of Upper Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants on Friday morning shot dead two tribal elders and injured a child in Sama Mamozai area of Upper Orakzai.

DPO Orakzai said tribal elders Malik Fazal Mubin and Malik Muhammad Ameen were shot dead by unknown assailants in Sama Mamozai area.

A child named Muhammad was also injured in the firing.

He said so far no clue was found about the attackers however the police and Frontier Corps have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab the accused involved.