Two Tribes Developed Ceasefire Agreement In Barang Tehsil

Sun 17th January 2021

Two tribes developed ceasefire agreement in Barang Tehsil

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) ::A ceasefire agreement was held between two local tribes in a remote area of Barang Tehsil in Bajaur District here on Sunday, an official of the police confirmed.

According to the agreement, the official said that the two sides would not open fire on each other until February 15. In the Jodh Sada Naw area of Barang Tehsil, two tribes, Torkhel and Sher Khel, have been exchanged firing on a mountain dispute for the past several days, which ended on Sunday.

The ceasefire was made possible by the efforts of a Jirga comprising elders from the area, which met with members of both tribes.

On this occasion, the Jirga members made it clear before two warring parties that confrontation is not the solution to any problem.

In a meeting with the Jirga members, both sides agreed to a ceasefire until February 15 and immediately evacuated the fronts held against each other. Police and administration officials were also accompanied with the Jirga members. It is worth mentioning that the two sides had been firing on the mountain dispute for the past several years.

