Two Tribes Sign Agreement At Grand Peace Jirga For Kurram
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:17 PM
Both parties agree to surrender heavy weapons to government
KOHAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2024) A major development took place during the grand jirga held in Kohat to achieve a peaceful resolution to the dispute between two tribes in Kurram on Saturday.
The reports emerged that an agreement between the parties had been nearly finalized during the grand peace jirga at Kohat Fort.
According to the proposed agreement, both parties agreed to surrender heavy weapons to the government.
The sources now claimed that tribal elders signed the agreement, while a few members of one party are expected to sign today.
The jirga is set to announce its final decision at the Kohat Commissioner’s Office on Saturday (today).
Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzamil highlighted a humanitarian crisis in the region, stating that 123 children have died due to a lack of medical treatment caused by medicine shortages—a situation he described as a wake-up call for the government.
He further pointed out that the essential supplies are scarce in Kurram, with hotels, public transport and businesses closed for three weeks.
In protest against the deteriorating conditions in Parachinar, a sit-in at the Kurram Press Club entered its ninth day while the demonstrations are underway at five other locations in the city.
The protests also spread to Karachi, where road closures severely disrupted traffic flow. In response, traffic police announced the alternative routes.
Both tribes sat together at the grand peace jirga in Kohat.
The jirga hoped for peace and stability in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after so many deaths and problems.
Recent Stories
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram14 seconds ago
-
Gujranwala set for major beautification efforts7 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft20 minutes ago
-
NAB to hold Khuli Kacheri on Monday (Dec 30)27 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on drug pushers, over 2,000 arrested in Sheikhupura37 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested,1385g hashish recovered37 minutes ago
-
Aggressive policy measures urged to regulate use of emerging tobacco products57 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad resolves public issues under CM’s Open Door Policy1 hour ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to prioritize logical conclusion of committee1 hour ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Kolai Palas Kohistan, reviews law and order1 hour ago