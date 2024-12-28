Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both parties agree to surrender heavy weapons to government

KOHAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2024) A major development took place during the grand jirga held in Kohat to achieve a peaceful resolution to the dispute between two tribes in Kurram on Saturday.

The reports emerged that an agreement between the parties had been nearly finalized during the grand peace jirga at Kohat Fort.

According to the proposed agreement, both parties agreed to surrender heavy weapons to the government.

The sources now claimed that tribal elders signed the agreement, while a few members of one party are expected to sign today.

The jirga is set to announce its final decision at the Kohat Commissioner’s Office on Saturday (today).

Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzamil highlighted a humanitarian crisis in the region, stating that 123 children have died due to a lack of medical treatment caused by medicine shortages—a situation he described as a wake-up call for the government.

He further pointed out that the essential supplies are scarce in Kurram, with hotels, public transport and businesses closed for three weeks.

In protest against the deteriorating conditions in Parachinar, a sit-in at the Kurram Press Club entered its ninth day while the demonstrations are underway at five other locations in the city.

The protests also spread to Karachi, where road closures severely disrupted traffic flow. In response, traffic police announced the alternative routes.

Both tribes sat together at the grand peace jirga in Kohat.

The jirga hoped for peace and stability in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after so many deaths and problems.