Two truck drivers killed in robbery bid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Two truck drivers were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists at IJ Principal Road when they tried to speed away after being signaled by them to stop, a police source said.

The source said that motorcyclists tried to stop two trucks at IJ Principal Road but they tried to speed away. The motorcyclists opened fire on trucks which resulted the death of two persons identified as Shafi Gul and Raaz Ali.

Police patrolling officials immediately reached the scene and chased the bike riders. However, they managed to escape in jungle area after abandoning the bikes.

Police source said that police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and started investigation into the matter.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has also warned SHO of the relevant police stations to ensure arrest of culprits within 72 hours, otherwise, they would have to face disciplinary action.