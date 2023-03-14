UrduPoint.com

Two TTP-Gandapur Group Terrorists Killed In Dera Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:08 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the security forces in a joint intelligence-based operation have killed two terrorists in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi told the media on Tuesday that the two terrorists - Akhtar Munir alias Qari Waleed son of Razi Khan, resident of Bannu, and Abdul Aziz alias Talha son of Bahadar, resident of Afghanistan (presently residing in Kohat) - belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)- Gandapur Group.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists, the CTD personnel in coordination with the security forces besieged the area.

During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place, which resulted in the killing of the terrorists.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, he added.

RPO Afridi said Akhtar Munir was wanted to police in 11 cases of terrorism registered against him in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. Similarly, Abdul Aziz was wanted to the Dera Police in three heinous cases and to the Kohat Police in four cases.

It may be mentioned that another terrorist Abdur Rashid alias Rashidi, also of the TTP-Gandapur Group, was killed in Rorhi village in the precincts of Kulachi Police Station. He was wanted to the Dera Police in 13 cases of terrorism.

