Two TTP terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday killed two terrorists affiliated with the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an operation in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the law enforcement personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat during which the terrorists opened fire.

In the prompt retaliatory fire, two terrorists were shot dead while others managed to escape.

The spokesperson further mentioned that these terrorists were planning to target sensitive institutions and were wanted by the police in several cases, including target killings and bomb blasts. The dead terrorists were affiliated with Tipu Gul group of TTP.

During the operation, the CTD personnel recovered grenades, arms, and ammunition from the killed terrorists.