Two Tyre Factories Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The environment protection department sealed two tyre factories for polluting
the environment on Thursday.
According to official sources, Assistant Director Muhammad Rana along with his team
checked various factories and brick kilns in Chak No 103 SB, Chak No 107 SB
and its surroundings and sealed two factories over violation.
