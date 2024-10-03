Two tyre factories sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The environment protection department sealed two tyre factories for polluting

the environment on Thursday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Muhammad Rana along with his team

checked various factories and brick kilns in Chak No 103 SB, Chak No 107 SB

and its surroundings and sealed two factories over violation.