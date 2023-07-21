Open Menu

Two Tyre Shops Sealed Over Dengue Larvae Detection

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

District administration sealed two tyre shops after dengue larvae were detected during a special surveillance operation in the city on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :District administration sealed two tyre shops after dengue larvae were detected during a special surveillance operation in the city on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jehangir, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq launched a special surveillance operation in the city to identify dengue larvae and proceed against violators.

The team sealed two tyre shops after the recovery of dengue larvae. The team also removed various encroachments and took two truckloads of movable material into custody during the operation against encroachment.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq said that encroachments were creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow, outside hospitals, and these were hindering the movement of ambulances. She said that the operation would continue on a daily basis to clear routes of mourning processions.

Related Topics

Dengue Traffic

Recent Stories

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

6 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Milita ..

UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance as Arctic Ice Me ..

13 minutes ago
 'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement i ..

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement in Indo-Pacific Region - State ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Up ..

Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - En ..

13 minutes ago
 NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South A ..

NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

7 minutes ago
 Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecr ..

Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

7 minutes ago
Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police security on 3rd Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissio ..

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

7 minutes ago
 Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

19 minutes ago
 Court grants time to share documents with defence

Court grants time to share documents with defence

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internshi ..

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

19 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for mon ..

Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for monsoon rains

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan