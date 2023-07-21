Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

District administration sealed two tyre shops after dengue larvae were detected during a special surveillance operation in the city on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :District administration sealed two tyre shops after dengue larvae were detected during a special surveillance operation in the city on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jehangir, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq launched a special surveillance operation in the city to identify dengue larvae and proceed against violators.

The team sealed two tyre shops after the recovery of dengue larvae. The team also removed various encroachments and took two truckloads of movable material into custody during the operation against encroachment.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq said that encroachments were creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow, outside hospitals, and these were hindering the movement of ambulances. She said that the operation would continue on a daily basis to clear routes of mourning processions.