Two Uhman Traffickers Arrested In Greece And Libya Boat Tragedies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

In a major operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested two human traffickers on Thursday, including a woman, linked to the Greece and Libya boat tragedies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a major operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested two human traffickers on Thursday, including a woman, linked to the Greece and Libya boat tragedies.

Acting on the directives of DG FIA Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, the agency has intensified its efforts to dismantle networks involved in these catastrophic incidents.

The suspects, identified as Aisha Fatima and fugitive Abdullah Shehzad, face serious charges of exploiting victims by promising illegal migration. Aisha Fatima is accused of orchestrating the transport of a victim from Libya to Greece, where the individual narrowly escaped the Greece boat disaster. She reportedly extorted 4.5 million rupees from the victim.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shehzad is implicated in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy, which claimed multiple lives. He is accused of charging 2.9 million rupees per person to facilitate illegal travel and is said to be part of an international human trafficking ring.

Authorities revealed that Shehzad initially sent victims to Libya before attempting to transport them to Greece via boat, a journey that ended in tragedy for many. He is also wanted in several cases registered in the Gujranwala Circle.

Speaking about the operation, Abdul Qadir Qamar, Director of FIA Gujranwala Zone, stated, "No one will be allowed to play with innocent lives. We are using all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Special raid teams have been deployed to apprehend other suspects involved in the network. The FIA has vowed to secure strict punishments for the culprits based on solid evidence.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to combat human trafficking and prevent future tragedies involving vulnerable individuals seeking illegal migration.

