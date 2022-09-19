Two unapproved colonies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The enforcement squad of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unlicensed housing schemes in tehsil Tandlianwala and demolished the structure on Monday.

According to FDA sources, the team, during checking of legal status of the colonies, found two illegal societies in Tandlianwala.

The colonies included Sadiq Town and Gulberg City.

The FDA team demolished structures in both colonies through heavy machinery and served notices on developers.