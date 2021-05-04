Two unapproved housing schemes sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unapproved housing schemes here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unapproved housing schemes here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the FDA said an enforcement team visited Jhang Road and sealed the city housing scheme near 274-RB, and Shahipura, an additional locality 224-RB.