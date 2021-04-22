Two unapproved housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unapproved housing societies, seven illegal commercial plots and demolished illegal constructions on Thursday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Palm city on Satiana Road and additional locality near Chak No 214-RB.

The teams also sealed plots number 524, 545, 567, 585, 592 in L-Block, 448 in B-block, and plot No 2 in F-block.

The illegal constructions were demolished on plot No 615, 622, and 225 in C-block, Ahmed Nagar.

Another building being constructed without approval of map in the Mai De Jhugi was also sealed.