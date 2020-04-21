UrduPoint.com
Two Unapproved Schemes Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:06 PM

Two unapproved schemes sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unauthorized colonies, besides demolishing illegal construction during crackdown against unapproved housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unauthorized colonies, besides demolishing illegal construction during crackdown against unapproved housing schemes.

FDA spokesman said Tuesday that on the directions of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, FDA enforcement team under supervision of Director Estate Management, Dr Anam Sajid Malik and Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected status of various housing schemes.

They found out that PHS Khayaban Green and Gulistan Mehak housing schemes were being developed illegally. FDA enforcement team took action and sealed offices of these schemes, besides demolishing their illegal construction.

Developers of these housing schemes have been asked to get approval from concerned authority and fulfill all legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

