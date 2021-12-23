Two under-construction buildings sealed for violation of by-laws in Murree

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree on Thursday sealed two under-construction buildings for violation of building by-laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree on Thursday sealed two under-construction buildings for violation of building by-laws.

According to a district administration spokesman, AC Murree and Municipal Corporation Murree team conducted raids at Kuldana Road and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that the operation on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had been launched and notices were also issued to the rules violators.

The operation against the building by-laws violators would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.