Two Under-custody Robber Injured In Police Encounter Near Phoolnagar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a police encounter near Khanqah Mor, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station Phoolnagar in Pattoki, two under-custody robbers were injured by gunfire from their accomplices, while the assailants managed to flee the scene.

According to details, two under-custody robbers, Shahzaib and Ameen Masih, residents of Mission Colony, Raiwind, were injured by gunfire from their accomplices. Both injured robbers are highly dangerous and involved in over 22 cases of robbery and shop theft, showing no hesitation in shooting during resistance.

They were known for committing robberies in the areas of Nattay Khalsa and Madkay Road, Phoolnagar, while riding a motorcycle.

Three months ago, during a shop robbery in Nattay Khalsa, one robber, Ubaid, was arrested, but Ameen Masih managed to escape.

The Saddar Police, Phoolnagar, were returning with the under-custody robbers, Shahzaib and Ameen Masih, in connection with case number 866/24 under section 392, along with the recovered motorcycle.

It was then that two of their accomplices attacked near Khanqah Mor, attempting to free them.

