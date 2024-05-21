Open Menu

Two Underpasses To Be Built In Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:03 PM

The interior minister says one underpass will be built at Serena Chowk and the other on Srinagar highway.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) The Federal government on Tuesday decided to construct two underpasses in the federal capital.

The decision was made by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting in Islamabad.

“One underpass will be built at Serena Chowk and the other on Srinagar highway,” said Naqvi. The meeting was informed that the preliminary design of the underpasses had been prepared.

The Interior Minister directed to complete the underpasses in minimum time.

Earlier, during his tenure as Punjab caretaker chief minister, Mohsin Naqvi worked on different mega projects and completed them in record short time.

