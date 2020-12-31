Two unidentified bodies found in Faisalabad

Bodies of two persons were found during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Bodies of two persons were found during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of 25-year-old unidentified man was lying at a deserted place at Sitiana Road near Chak No.

225-RB Malkhanwala and informed the area police. The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Similarly, the police also found body of an unidentified young man from sugarcanecrop at Jaranwala Road and dispatched it to mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.