UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Unidentified Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:42 AM

Two unidentified bodies found in Faisalabad

Bodies of two persons were found during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Bodies of two persons were found during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of 25-year-old unidentified man was lying at a deserted place at Sitiana Road near Chak No.

225-RB Malkhanwala and informed the area police. The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Similarly, the police also found body of an unidentified young man from sugarcanecrop at Jaranwala Road and dispatched it to mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Young Man Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee reconstituted; Mune ..

3 minutes ago

'Highly unlikely' vaccinated 91-year-old's death d ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's pardon for Blackwater Iraq guards an 'affr ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns attack at Aden airport ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.