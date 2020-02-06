UrduPoint.com
Two Units Sealed By Food Safety Teams In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

Food Safety Teams sealed two food making units and imposed fines amounting to Rs 59,000 on several outlets over Health laws violations in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) -:Food Safety Teams sealed two food making units and imposed fines amounting to Rs 59,000 on several outlets over Health laws violations in Faisalabad division.

The teams during inspections in Faisalabad sealed Muneer & sons on the use of chemicals in food items, absence of labeling, poor storage conditions and unclean environment.

In district Toba Tek Singh, Al-Madina Merchant Store and Milk Shop were sealed on poor sanitation conditions, sale of adulterated milk and ignoring the warnings already issued to them.

Meanwhile, food safety teams imposed a total of Rs 59,000 fine and served warnings to various other food making units in Faisalabad and its outskirts.

