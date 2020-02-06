Two units sealed by Food Safety teams in Faisalabad

Food Safety Teams sealed two food making units and imposed fines amounting to Rs 59,000 on several outlets over Health laws violations in Faisalabad division

The teams during inspections in Faisalabad sealed Muneer & sons on the use of chemicals in food items, absence of labeling, poor storage conditions and unclean environment.

In district Toba Tek Singh, Al-Madina Merchant Store and Milk Shop were sealed on poor sanitation conditions, sale of adulterated milk and ignoring the warnings already issued to them.

Meanwhile, food safety teams imposed a total of Rs 59,000 fine and served warnings to various other food making units in Faisalabad and its outskirts.