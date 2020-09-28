UrduPoint.com
Two Universities Sign MoU For Cooperation

Two universities sign MoU for cooperation

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Bahawalpur (KFUEIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation, here on Monday

GCWUF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq and KFUEIT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suleman Tahir signed the MoU.

The two universities agreed to exchange delegations in education and technology fields.

Registrar Rahat Afza, IT Manager Muhammad Tariq Shahzad, Coordinators, In-charges and faculty participated in the ceremony.

