Two universities sign MoU for cooperation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Bahawalpur (KFUEIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation, here on Monday.

GCWUF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq and KFUEIT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suleman Tahir signed the MoU.

The two universities agreed to exchange delegations in education and technology fields.

Registrar Rahat Afza, IT Manager Muhammad Tariq Shahzad, Coordinators, In-charges and faculty participated in the ceremony.