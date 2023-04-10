Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two University Students Hit To Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two university students hit to injured

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Two students of agriculture university Okara campus were hit to injured by a bus on national highway near Kissanwala on Monday.

According to police, Ahsan and Talha of 2nd semester students were waiting for a bus in front of the university campus when a rashly driven bus hit them and sped away.

Both the students sustained serious injuries and they were shifted to hospital in precarious condition.

Later, a mob of university students blocked the road in protest.

On information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and got the road cleared.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Agriculture Road Okara

Recent Stories

Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

12 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

27 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

40 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.