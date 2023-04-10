Two university students hit to injured

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Two students of agriculture university Okara campus were hit to injured by a bus on national highway near Kissanwala on Monday.

According to police, Ahsan and Talha of 2nd semester students were waiting for a bus in front of the university campus when a rashly driven bus hit them and sped away.

Both the students sustained serious injuries and they were shifted to hospital in precarious condition.

Later, a mob of university students blocked the road in protest.

On information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and got the road cleared.