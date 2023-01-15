Two unknown burnt corpse recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have recovered two unknown burnt corpse from separate locations of the city on Sunday.

According to police sources, local people informed the police about an unknown burnt corpse in garbage near Ladies and Children park.

The police concerned reached the spot and took the body into custody and shifted to the hospital.

In another incident, the police have also recovered an unknown corpse at Chicha Watni road and shifted it to the hospital.

The police sources said that both bodies were seemed to be of drug addicted persons, however, further investigations were underway.