Two Uplift Projects Worth Rs 20 Mln Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Two uplift projects worth Rs 20 mln inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar Sunday inaugurated a newly-built road, completed with Rs 12 million, at Behari Colony, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Aamir Dogar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would honour all pledges made with masses.

Chief Minister's Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari said that basic facilities were being provided to facilitate citizens.

He said that uplift schemes for other areas of the city were also ready and work would start on them after release of funds.

Meanwhile, provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi performed ground-breaking ceremony of one-kilometre sewerage line at Daud Jehanian town with Rs 8 million.

