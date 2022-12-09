Two urea plants sealed for fake production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :At least two factories were sealed for allegedly manufacturing fake urea fertilizer, according to officials of the Commissioner's Office.

Director Agricultural, Shehzad Sabir headed the surveillance operation launched here Friday, said the sealed factories were producing fake agricultural stuff by the Names of Sona Urea, Tara, Angro and others brands.

The confiscated bags worth around Rs.5 million were printed with fake brand names ready to distribute in markets across the region, it was said.

Raw material of both of the factories situated at Budhla Road was removed to the concerned police station.

Shehzad Sabir said the operation against fake urea fertilizer and pesticides would be continued across the division.