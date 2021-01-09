UrduPoint.com
Two Vagon Stands Sealed, 13 Vehicles Impounded Over Corona SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Two vagon stands sealed, 13 vehicles impounded over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration teams launched operation and sealed two D-class vagon stands and impounded 13 vehicles over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin raided at Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala and sealed two stands over coronavirus related SOPs violation. As many as 13 vehicles were impounded while Rs 20,000 fine was also imposed on Khawaja travels Jalalpur.

More Stories From Pakistan

