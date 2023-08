FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Two van drivers were held for installation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the vehicles in the limits of city police Jaranwala, here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that a police team stopped two vans near Shahruana police picket in tehsil Jaranwala.

The police nabbed drivers Waqas and Ahsan for installation of substandard gas cylinders.