UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Van Terminals Warned To Ensure Facilities For Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Two van terminals warned to ensure facilities for passengers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari has directed two van terminals to ensure facilities for passengers within four days or get ready for closure.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the secretary visited Shalimar and Al-Abbas van stands situated at Dera Adda Chowk here on Sunday and checked sitting arrangements, drinking water and other facilities for passengers. The secretary issued notices to both van stand administrations and directed them to ensure all facilities within next four days.

He also checked food items at the shops set up at the stand and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on them over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bukhari said that facilities of clean drinking water, waiting rooms, separate washrooms for male and female and fan should be ensured at van terminals. He also asked them to display rate lists at prominent places.

Related Topics

Poor Water Fine RTA Male Van Sunday All

Recent Stories

50 minutes ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

1 hour ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

1 hour ago

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lim ..

2 hours ago

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.