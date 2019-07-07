Two van terminals warned to ensure facilities for passengers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari has directed two van terminals to ensure facilities for passengers within four days or get ready for closure.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the secretary visited Shalimar and Al-Abbas van stands situated at Dera Adda Chowk here on Sunday and checked sitting arrangements, drinking water and other facilities for passengers. The secretary issued notices to both van stand administrations and directed them to ensure all facilities within next four days.

He also checked food items at the shops set up at the stand and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on them over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bukhari said that facilities of clean drinking water, waiting rooms, separate washrooms for male and female and fan should be ensured at van terminals. He also asked them to display rate lists at prominent places.