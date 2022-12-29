Two vehicle lifter gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The police busted two vehicle lifter gangs by arresting their six active members and recovered six motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that D-Type Colony police and CIA team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting six vehicle lifters of two gangs including their ring leaders Ejaz Ahmad and Ajmal Khan along with their accomplices Waqas, Hamza Nadeem, Qasim and Yousuf.

The accused were locked behind the bars while further investigation was underway, he added.