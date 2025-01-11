Open Menu

Two Vehicle-lifters Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Two vehicle-lifters arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Anti Motor-Lifting Squad has arrested two vehicle-lifters and recovered eight motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the AMLS head by DSP CIA conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two accused Shahid and Ahmad who were wanted to the police in a number of vehicle lifting cases.

The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs. 735,000 and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police CIA Vehicle Progress From

Recent Stories

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

9 minutes ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

26 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

33 minutes ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

2 hours ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

2 hours ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

3 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

4 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan