Two Vehicle-lifters Arrested
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Anti Motor-Lifting Squad has arrested two vehicle-lifters and recovered eight motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the AMLS head by DSP CIA conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two accused Shahid and Ahmad who were wanted to the police in a number of vehicle lifting cases.
The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs. 735,000 and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
