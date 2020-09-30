Two vehicle lifters arrested, four bikes recovered

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two vehicule lifters and recovered four motorcycles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two vehicule lifters and recovered four motorcycles. A Police spokesman said policemen on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested the accused-Ehsan and Abbas- who were wanted to the police in a number of cases.