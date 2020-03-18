UrduPoint.com
Two Vehicle Lifters Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:29 PM

Two vehicle lifters arrested in Faisalabad

Sargodha road police arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered two cars,eleven motorcycles and other looted material from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha road police arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered two cars,eleven motorcycles and other looted material from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that the team conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested two vehicles lifters including Shahbaz and Munir.

The police recovered two stolen cars and eleven motorcycles worth Rs 3.5 million along with other items from their possession.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.

