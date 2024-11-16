Open Menu

Two Vehicle Lifters Arrested; Stolen Cars, Bike Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Shahzad Town Police on Saturday apprehended two wanted members of a vehicle-lifting gang involved in multiple car and motorbike thefts, recovering two stolen cars and a motorbike from their possession.

A Public relations officer told APP that the Shahzad Town Police, using technical and human intelligence, successfully arrested the suspects identified as Farhad Ud Deen and Ubaid Ur Rehman.

He said police team also recovered two stolen cars and a motorbike from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Ali Raza directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the ICTP-15 app.

