Two Vehicle Lifters Caught In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:58 PM

Two vehicle lifters caught in Faisalabad

Saddar police arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Saddar police arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that the team conducted raids and arrested two vehicle lifters --Shehbaz (ring leader) and his accomplice Salahud Din and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash amounting to Rs 270000,pistols, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The accused were wanted to the police of Saddar,Batala colony and D-Type colony police stations in number of cases.

Further investigation was under progress.

