Two Vehicles Impounded In Mianwali

Two vehicles impounded in Mianwali

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) impounded two vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs.16000 over violation of SOPs

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) impounded two vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs.16000 over violation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Thursday that SDRTA Muhammad Ejaz Joyea along with traffic police checked different passenger vehicles at MM Road, Mianwali -Sargodha road and Mianwali- Kala Bagh road and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

16000,impounded two vehicles and challaned 12 others vehicles over violation of SOPs.

Secretary DRTA warned the passengers and drivers for wearing masks,otherwise strict action will be taken.

More Stories From Pakistan

