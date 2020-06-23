UrduPoint.com
Two Vehicles Impounded, Rs 31000 Fine Collected From 22 Violators Of COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:17 PM

The Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority are ensuring implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) set to combat COVID-19 in the district in true letter and spirit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority are ensuring implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) set to combat COVID-19 in the district in true letter and spirit.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of different Tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority has visited various markets, business centers, buses, and wagons stands on Tuesday. They checked implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The violation was found at 22 of these places wherein fine of Rs 31000 was collected from violators and two vehicles were impounded besides warning issued to two shopkeepers.

