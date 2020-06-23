Two vehicles impounded, Rs 31000 fine collected from 22 violators of COVID-19 SOPs

The Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority are ensuring implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) set to combat COVID-19 in the district in true letter and spirit

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of different Tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority has visited various markets, business centers, buses, and wagons stands on Tuesday. They checked implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The violation was found at 22 of these places wherein fine of Rs 31000 was collected from violators and two vehicles were impounded besides warning issued to two shopkeepers.