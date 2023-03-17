Two vehicles smuggling flour impounded with 1151 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday caught two vehicles with 1151 flour bags while four accused were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in the Naseerabad area and rounded up Majid, Azam, Wahid and Ghufran on recovery of 1151 flour bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship flour out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.