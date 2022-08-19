Two veterinary drug stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Two veterinary drug stores were sealed for selling spurious lumpy skin vaccine, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf and District Drug Controller Ghulam Abbas Sandhela conducted raids at various veterinary drug stores near Noori Gate and found spurious lumpy skin disease vaccine and serum in doctors' clinic and veterinary store and Khalil Shaifa veterinary store.

The additional director sealed the stores after confiscating spurious medicines and sent their cases to a drug court.