UrduPoint.com

Two Veterinary Drug Stores Sealed

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Two veterinary drug stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Two veterinary drug stores were sealed for selling spurious lumpy skin vaccine, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf and District Drug Controller Ghulam Abbas Sandhela conducted raids at various veterinary drug stores near Noori Gate and found spurious lumpy skin disease vaccine and serum in doctors' clinic and veterinary store and Khalil Shaifa veterinary store.

The additional director sealed the stores after confiscating spurious medicines and sent their cases to a drug court.

Related Topics

Court

Recent Stories

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

35 minutes ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

1 hour ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

1 hour ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

1 hour ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

2 hours ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.