Two victims of helicopter crash buried at Batkhela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Two youth killed in a helicopter crash in North Waziristan, the other day were laid to rest in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district on Sunday.

According to Batkhela police, Assistant Project Engineer Mari Petroleum Company, Talha Khan belonged to Khar area of Batkhela while Engineer Taimur Khan was a resident of Matkai area Totakan, Batkela.

Both the deceased were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard in presence of a large number of people from every walk of life.

At least six people were killed when a helicopter of Mari Petroleum Company crashed soon after takeoff in North Waziristan the other day.

