Two victims of Musa Khel terror incident laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two victims of Musa Khel terror incident, was laid to rest at their ancestral

graveyard in Chak No 41/10-R, Khanewal on Tuesday.

Earlier, funeral prayer of martyrs Nadeem and Zia was held, which was

attended by a large number people belonging to various walks of life.

It is pertinent to mention here that local traders identified as Nadeem and Zia,

resident of Chak No 41/10-R, were visiting Balochistan to purchase grapes

when they fell victim to terror incident among 23 others.