Open Menu

Two Victims Of Swabi Blast Buried In Native Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Two victims of Swabi blast buried in native areas

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Two victims who lost their lives in Swabi City Police Station blast were buried in their native areas on Friday.

According to sources, twelve years old, Iqtidar who lost life when main gate of irrigation mosque fell on due to explosion, was buried in his native area.

Another victim, Siraj who was a watchman in food department was buried in his ancestral village in Chota Lahore.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Swabi, Haroon Rashid told media that Joint Investigation Committee has been constituted to probe into the blast and finding report would be shared very soon.

He said that 23 victims of the blast are having medical treatment in Bacha Khan Medical Complex and District Headquarters Hospital.

APPsoa/mds/

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Rashid Chota Swabi Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

7 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

20 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

49 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

3 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan