Two Victims Of Swabi Blast Buried In Native Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Two victims who lost their lives in Swabi City Police Station blast were buried in their native areas on Friday.
According to sources, twelve years old, Iqtidar who lost life when main gate of irrigation mosque fell on due to explosion, was buried in his native area.
Another victim, Siraj who was a watchman in food department was buried in his ancestral village in Chota Lahore.
Meanwhile, District Police Officer Swabi, Haroon Rashid told media that Joint Investigation Committee has been constituted to probe into the blast and finding report would be shared very soon.
He said that 23 victims of the blast are having medical treatment in Bacha Khan Medical Complex and District Headquarters Hospital.
APPsoa/mds/
